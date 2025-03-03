An old Sepedi proverb says: “Sebatana ge se tennwe ke molete, se o tsena ka sa morago.” Loosely translated, it means when people are no longer interested in something they will always look for a scapegoat to bedevil it.
READER LETTER | Trump link exposes racist agenda
An old Sepedi proverb says: “Sebatana ge se tennwe ke molete, se o tsena ka sa morago.” Loosely translated, it means when people are no longer interested in something they will always look for a scapegoat to bedevil it.
The recent actions of the Afrikaners rights groups AfriForum and Solidarity can be equated to the Struggle for freedom that oppressed and underprivileged South Africans waged against the apartheid regime, which included forging links with Russia, Palestine, Libya, Zambia and other countries that despised the apartheid regime.
Contrary to that, these Afrikaner groups think our freedom can be reversed by looking for support from racists worldwide in their quest to fight the democratic regime. We cannot kow-tow to the handful core of a few brainless charlatans of Nazi diehards. They are free to accept the offer by their similar-minded Donald Trump to resettle in America and enjoy the refugee status. We will see if Americans will tolerate their racist attitudes.
– Ben Maserumule, Mamelodi Gardens
