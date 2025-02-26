Letters

READER LETTER | Bodycams will help curb crime among cops

By READER LETTER - 26 February 2025 - 14:00
Image: Gareth Wilson

SA is not faced with simplistic crime committed by individuals but rather thriving organised crime syndicates. And the perpetrators are not miles away from the crime scene – they rely on info by the police themselves.

The recent crime stats released for the period from October 1 to December 31, 2024, are not the true reflection of the current status quo in SA. The reality is that crime has soared, and reporting has plummeted. We are neither safe nor feeling safe. It’s a war zone. What has radically changed is the number of victims reporting at the police stations. The adversely affected have lost trust in the police. We are on our own.

The deterrent would be the immediate introduction of police body-worn cameras and CCTVs at the police stations. Additionally, it should be mandatory for private security firm’s personnel to wear these bodycams. Our police are often dangerous and corrupt.

Many crime victims fear the police and are discouraged from laying charges. Those who dare report are given the runaround and the police simply refuse to open cases or dockets mysteriously disappear.

Criminals are safer that the rest of the people in SA because they have direct access to police members, while the law-abiding majority rely on the dysfunctional Crime Stop toll-free or police station phone numbers.

Technology is the way to go if our declining living standards are to be improved. Let the good work of monitoring errant police be promptly rolled out across SA. – Thami Zwane, Edenvale

