Who can be referred to as a prophet of doom in SA, Africa, the UN or in the White House? Could it be Robert Sobukhwe and Steve Biko who foretold that “without land and dignity”, the black man is on his own and without dignity? Or Nelson Mandela and Archbishop Desmond Tutu, who declared that SA is a land of great future in “unity and diversity”?
Or is it the so-called “self-proclaimed prophets” who have boldly predicted that SA will be cursed for challenging the evil doings of Jews and Israel at the International Court of Justice? To be fair, coming close to an answer would require a lot of theological reflection, historical research and a little common sense.
Despite 30 years of black leadership in SA, the country remains divided for the benefit of some and the detriment of others. After a nuclear disaster, we will discuss the details until the African sun rises. However, time is running out, Africans. – Khotso KD Moleko, Bloemfontein
READER LETTER | SA remains a divided country
