READER LETTER | Royal AM tragedy is self-inflicted

21 February 2025 - 07:10
Royal AM owner Shauwn ‘MaMkhize’ Mkhize.
Image: Philip Maeta

From time immemorial man has always found it convenient to get scapegoats when evil of their own doing visited them.

Richard Makhoba, general manager of Royal AM, is now lashing out at the media for what is being reported about the club. Makhoba, please leave journalists alone and concentrate on dealing with the mess created by Shauwn “MaMkhize” Mkhize and all the cohorts surrounding her. When the Royal AM show-off train was in full steam and journalists reported its shenanigans, you never complained.

What is happening at Royal is sad indeed. But truth be told, it is a self-inflicted tragedy. The club was more of a show-off gig than a business venture in football. Where in the world have you seen soccer players being paid bonuses in envelopes in the full glare of TV cameras for the world to see? Was there no one around to give MaMkhize some sound advice? Or was she only surrounded by “yes ma'am” people? Or is she the arrogant type that never listens to someone else's voice? – Alexius Phiri, email

