SA stands at the edge of a political and economic disaster. The so-called government of national unity (GNU), led by President Cyril Ramaphosa, is proving to be a catastrophic failure. Barely eight months in power, the GNU has delivered nothing but deadlock, division and economic decline.
Under the GNU, the economy is spiralling downward at an alarming rate. SA is becoming a global embarrassment, as Western allies lose trust in the country. Foreign investment is drying up as the government lurches from one policy contradiction to another.
The Russia-Ukraine crisis has exposed deep fractures. Ramaphosa’s government can’t decide where it stands, angering both sides. US President Donald Trump’s threat to cut ties looms large. A US freeze on aid and diplomatic pressure could further cripple the economy.
Every day under this failing coalition brings us closer to deeper economic collapse, rising poverty and political instability.
The GNU is not saving SA, it is dragging it down.
Visvin Reddy, MK Party MP
READER LETTER | GNU is dragging SA down
