READER LETTER | Zanzou torture an oversight failure

The recent revelation of shocking incidents of sexual abuse, assault and torture at the Zanzou nightclub in Pretoria, which was captured on video, has exposed the oversight failures of the Gauteng Liquor Board (GLB).
This negligence is jeopardising the safety of residents in Gauteng, particularly in establishments like this one. While the DA Gauteng welcomes the GLB’s swift action in suspending the liquor licence of Zoolida (Pty) Ltd, which operates under the name Zanzou nightclub. However, we question why this club was allowed to operate as a nightclub when categorised as a Category 1 business, which should prevent it from functioning in that capacity.
The GLB, as a responsible entity, should maintain a database of all liquor traders to whom it has issued operating licences. The board must ensure that these establishments comply with building codes by conducting unannounced inspections at each location. This approach would help eliminate those who violate liquor trading laws. That establishments like Zanzou are allowed to operate illegally demonstrates that the GLB is failing the people of Gauteng.
Instead of being proactive and saving lives, it has chosen to be reactive. The DA Gauteng has long criticised this government entity for failing to protect its customers and this incident is a testament to its weaknesses in that regard. The DA Gauteng urges the MEC for economic development, Lebogang Maile, to hold this entity accountable for actions that are causing harm to the people of Gauteng.
Liquor trading laws must be enforced strictly and impartially. Those who violate these laws should be shut down immediately, rather than only after incidents that compromise the safety of patrons. The DA Gauteng will ensure the safety of patrons visiting liquor establishments by conducting regular oversight and shutting down businesses that do not comply with the liquor trading rules.
Mike Moriarty MPL, DA Gauteng Shadow MEC for economic development
READER LETTER | Zanzou torture an oversight failure
Image: Thulani Mbele
