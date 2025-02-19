The divisions in our country, a direct result of the deep divisions in the US that share a similar history of racial division and a similar population compilation, took me back to my thoughts on identity in my published memoir.
I see myself as an African. My language does not define me. It is a means of communication and, like most of us, I speak more than one language. I see myself as an Afrikaans-speaking African and a South African – a citizen of the world and a member of the human race and a white tribe in Africa.
Is a dark-skinned American not an American? To me, being an African is having your roots in the continent for generations; having no other fatherland; having tasted the uniqueness of Africa, of its people, its natural beauty; to just having a sense of belonging.
I do not bow before a foreign leader who discriminates against people looking and believing differently, a convicted felon with no respect for his own constitution.
Everyone has the right to live in a country of his/her choice, but undermining and badmouthing your own country and fellow citizens in the process in foreign capitals is treasonous.
Now is a time to unite our nation and not to divide. – Dawie Jacobs, Pretoria
READER LETTER | Badmouthing is treasonous
