READER LETTER | Badmouthing is treasonous

By READER LETTER - 19 February 2025 - 14:29
Demonstrators hold placards in support of U.S. President Donald Trump's stance against what he calls racist laws, land expropriation, and farm attacks, outside the American Embassy in Pretoria, South Africa, February 15, 2025. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Demonstrators hold placards in support of U.S. President Donald Trump's stance against what he calls racist laws, land expropriation, and farm attacks, outside the American Embassy in Pretoria, South Africa, February 15, 2025. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Image: Siphiwe Sibeko

The divisions in our country, a direct result of the deep divisions in the US that share a similar history of racial division and a similar population compilation, took me back to my thoughts on identity in my published memoir.

I see myself as an African. My language does not define me. It is a means of communication and, like most of us, I speak more than one language. I see myself as an Afrikaans-speaking African and a South African – a citizen of the world and a member of the human race and a white tribe in Africa.

Is a dark-skinned American not an American? To me, being an African is having your roots in the continent for generations; having no other fatherland; having tasted the uniqueness of Africa, of its people, its natural beauty; to just having a sense of belonging.

I do not bow before a foreign leader who discriminates against people looking and believing differently, a convicted felon with no respect for his own constitution.

Everyone has the right to live in a country of his/her choice, but undermining and badmouthing your own country and fellow citizens in the process in foreign capitals is treasonous.

Now is a time to unite our nation and not to divide. – Dawie Jacobs, Pretoria

