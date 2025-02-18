According to my belief system, sin has long been defeated and there are no incorrigibles. I must agree, though, that the ANC is incurably corrupt. Its intra-party renewal and anti-corruption stance are sheer red herrings.
Sick people, the elderly, people with disabilities, children and the unemployed are very vulnerable. A caring nation is known by how well these marginalised populations are treated.
Social grants are aimed at restoring dignity and respect to these groups by raising their standards of living to acceptable levels. In contrast to their positive intentions, grants are a fertile ground for the comrades to brazenly steal from the poorest of the poor. The same modus operandi was used during Covid-19.
Sassa beneficiaries are migrating to the black card after the previous ones were ridden with rampant corruption. The agency remains a feeding trough of the unscrupulous. I abhor the satanic lifestyle adopted by the ANC to these communities, especially black people who cherished hope.
Foreigners easily access grants in their various offerings. Deserving beneficiaries are deliberately excluded from the system. Paydays are very inconvenient to beneficiaries. Unnecessary long queues caused many to collapse and have even claimed lives.
Sassa is rotten to the core and just dysfunctional. The real beneficiaries of this wasteful and fruitless expenditure are the developers of these radical changes, the legal consultants and the suppliers of the end products. Is the institution we are migrating to, Post Bank, viable and sustainable?
Are there ethical and skilled public servants ready to be deployed, according to the Sona speech? – Thami Zwane, Edenvale
READER LETTER | Corruption at Sassa stinks
Image: SA government via X
According to my belief system, sin has long been defeated and there are no incorrigibles. I must agree, though, that the ANC is incurably corrupt. Its intra-party renewal and anti-corruption stance are sheer red herrings.
Sick people, the elderly, people with disabilities, children and the unemployed are very vulnerable. A caring nation is known by how well these marginalised populations are treated.
Social grants are aimed at restoring dignity and respect to these groups by raising their standards of living to acceptable levels. In contrast to their positive intentions, grants are a fertile ground for the comrades to brazenly steal from the poorest of the poor. The same modus operandi was used during Covid-19.
Sassa beneficiaries are migrating to the black card after the previous ones were ridden with rampant corruption. The agency remains a feeding trough of the unscrupulous. I abhor the satanic lifestyle adopted by the ANC to these communities, especially black people who cherished hope.
Foreigners easily access grants in their various offerings. Deserving beneficiaries are deliberately excluded from the system. Paydays are very inconvenient to beneficiaries. Unnecessary long queues caused many to collapse and have even claimed lives.
Sassa is rotten to the core and just dysfunctional. The real beneficiaries of this wasteful and fruitless expenditure are the developers of these radical changes, the legal consultants and the suppliers of the end products. Is the institution we are migrating to, Post Bank, viable and sustainable?
Are there ethical and skilled public servants ready to be deployed, according to the Sona speech? – Thami Zwane, Edenvale
Millions yet to move to new Sassa card
Deadline to convert Sassa gold cards extended to March 20
Sassa urges beneficiaries to replace cards by February 28
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos