READER LETTER | Tell AfriForum, Trump about Kofifi

Tell AfriForum, Trump about Kofifi

17 February 2025
AfriForum, labour union Solidarity, US president Donald Trump and billionaire Elon Musk must be told about the land expropriation without compensation that took place 70 years ago in Sophiatown.

February 9 marked the 70th anniversary of forced removals in Sophiatown, popularly known as Kofifi. And at the heart of Sophiatown's story lies painful reality that many former residents will never see justice in the form of land and property redress. Sophiatown will always be remembered for its diverse cultural vibrancy and pride and its rich history of people living together in harmony across race groups.

It was a symbol of resistance by black urban population in Johannesburg, and a stomping ground of artists and writers such as Hugh Masekela, Miriam Makeba, Nat Nakasa, Don Mattera and others. Keen to destroy this melting pot of culture and progress, the apartheid regime dismantled Siphiatown and unceremoniously dumped its people in Meadowlands. The location was bleak, with just rows and rows of newly constructed houses with asbestos roofs and no schools, clinics, shops, trees and parks.

Forced removals were also experienced in District 6, Marabastad, Cato Manor, Kroonstad, Nelspruit and many other places across the country. – Bushy Green, Kagiso

