Letters

READER LETTER | Trump's multi-coloured mayhem

14 February 2025 - 12:18
US president Donald Trump.
Image: REUTERS/CARLOS BARRIA

Just when you thought US politics couldn't get any more silly, representative Earl “Buddy” Carter is trying to rename Greenland to “Red, White and Blueland”. Check the date – it's not April 1.

It's also odd given that President Donald Trump reduced genders to male or female officially despite reality, so the rainbow of colours can be thrown away?

With the colours red, white, blue and green already used, there is only orange, but that's taken by the president, and yellow, which's taken by several politicians, leaving only indigo and violet, which are almost the same anyway. So the secret task is to find a way to use purple everywhere. Get going.

Dennis Fitzgerald, Melbourne, Australia

