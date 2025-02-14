Our priorities are repugnant. We pay R13,552 per month for each of the 14,920 foreign inmates who entered our country legally and illegally and they have wronged us. Honest, hard-working breadwinners earn far less than what prisoners cost taxpayers.
Furthermore, employees bring home minus 57% of their income for electricity and transport bills (high cost of living). They supplement their earnings by doing side hustles and suffer mental and physical burnout. These uncalled-for mental health diseases strain the health budget. Hence we are a distressed nation. Let the offenders earn their prison stay through hard larbour.
Again, we are scratching the surface. The inept defence minister, Angie Motshekga, was appointed by her master. The call for the resignation of the subordinate is misplaced. Deal with the underlying problem and fire the commander-in-chief of SANDF, President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Thami Zwane, Edenvale
READER LETTER | Offenders must earn prison stay
Image: 123RF/ALLAN SWART
