READER LETTER | DA benefited from racist system

By READER LETTER - 12 February 2025 - 14:00
Democratic Alliance Party.
Image: Gallo Images

The DA acts innocently to absolve itself from the relentless campaign wrought out by AfriForum, which has hitherto been propaganda to vilify our country’s transformation efforts. The DA has been party to this imbecilic deed of creating a thick air of malice, lies and distortions to hurt SA’s standing in the international community.

It escaped their minds that both are beneficiaries of a racist system that oppressed us and imposed a policy of separate development on us. They should be reminded that the policies of land expropriation, BBBEE and employment equity are a salient compromise from a wholesale nationalisation. Even so, these policies remain the instruments of redress to right the wrongs of the apartheid past and centuries of colonialism.

It’s no secret that the Afrikaner nationalist regime resorted to untold atrocities in pursuit of what was evil against humanity. For it despised us in the same way equity is an anathema to the AfriForum and DA. We will, therefore, never allow them to reap in perpetuity from the ruthless harvest sowed by the regime, even if they were to coalesce with their brethren. – Morgan Phaahla, Ekurhuleni

