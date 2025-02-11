Meetings Africa 2025 proudly welcomes 85 new exhibitors to Africa’s leading business events trade show, underscoring the event’s growing reputation as the premier platform for the Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE) industry on the continent.
READER LETTER | 85 new exhibitors for Meetings Africa
Image: 123RF
Meetings Africa 2025 proudly welcomes 85 new exhibitors to Africa’s leading business events trade show, underscoring the event’s growing reputation as the premier platform for the Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE) industry on the continent.
As Meetings Africa celebrates its 19th edition, the inclusion of these new exhibitors, from Zimbabwe and Eswatini among them, highlights the continued relevance and impact of the show in positioning Africa as a dynamic and competitive MICE destination.
The influx of new exhibitors is a testament to the show’s value in fostering business growth, driving collaboration and opening new market opportunities. With a diverse mix of seasoned industry players and emerging innovators, Meetings Africa continues to attract the best and brightest in the African business events sector.
At a granular level, every exhibitor has the opportunity to make quality connections with influential buyers worldwide. This promises growth for their businesses, which bolsters local economies. With SMMEs the engine room of continent-wide economic growth, the value of this cannot be overstated.
With a strong focus on collaboration, sustainability, and economic impact, Meetings Africa 2025 on February 24-26 promises to be another milestone event in shaping the future of MICE on the continent. – Thandiwe Mathibela, SA Tourism's PR & communications manager
