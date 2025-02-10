Letters

READER LETTER | Sona no longer excites the citizens

By READER LETTER - 10 February 2025 - 15:00
SA President Cyril Ramaphosa arrives to deliver the 2025 State of the Nation Address (SONA) at Cape Town City Hall on February 06, 2025
SA President Cyril Ramaphosa arrives to deliver the 2025 State of the Nation Address (SONA) at Cape Town City Hall on February 06, 2025
Image: Jeffrey Abrahams

I think the hype around the state of the nation address (Sona) has subsided. People are no longer excited by the president's Sona. I'm not sure if that's a good or bad thing.

Sona 2025 was the first under the government of national unity (GNU) umbrella. However, it was delivered by the same culprit – President Cyril Ramaphosa. Therefore, there was nothing new that Ramaphosa said. It's the same old issues.

The president did not touch the load reduction issue. According to Dr Trevor Ngwane, from the Soweto Electricity Crisis Committee,  load reduction affects the poor. If true, then the poor don't matter. What matters are their votes. I hope the downtrodden will change their voting behaviour in the next elections.

Interestingly, the DA, a GNU partner, is fast losing its identity. Its response to Sona was positive. It also claimed that it has made major contributions to Sona. DA was just playing politics and trying to score cheap points.

On the other hand, our opposition political parties are ineffective. Their response to Sona was not inspiring. They all sounded like a stuck record. I felt like they were criticising for the sake of criticising and not dealing with issues.

Lastly, Ramaphosa is a good person but a bad leader. He makes sincere promises but fails to deliver. He's been doing that since he became the first citizen. And citizens are tired of empty promises. You can't fool people all the time. – Thabile Mange, Mogale City

