Letters

READER LETTER | Motshekga, Holomisa singing different tunes

By READER LETTER - 07 February 2025 - 15:40
.Minister of Defence and Military Veterans Angie Motshekga
.Minister of Defence and Military Veterans Angie Motshekga
Image: Freddy Mavunda

Defence minister Angie Motshekga and her deputy Bantu Holomisa are clearly not singing from the same hymn book after they openly contradicted each other in a media conference after the deaths of 14 SA soldiers in DR Congo.

There seem to be some wires crossed when it comes to the government's official statement on the state of the SANDF troops in eastern DRC. During the briefing, Holomisa said that troops were running out of ammunition and requested reinforcement. But a few minutes later, Motshekga starkly contradicted Holomisa, saying that at no stage did any troop say they ran out of ammunition.

As citizens, we are unsure who to believe. But truly speaking, I believe Holomisa more. Motshekga lied to protect the government's failure. –  Bushy Green, Kagiso

SANDF not scaling down Sona military display despite calls by DA

The South African National Defence Force will on Thursday be part of the usual pomp and ceremony at the state of the nation address to be delivered ...
News
4 days ago

Families still in the dark about return of soldiers' remains

The families of the two South African soldiers killed during a UN peacekeeping mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) last month, ...
News
4 days ago

SA flag to fly at half-mast in honour of fallen soldiers

President Cyril Ramaphosa has ordered that the national flag be flown at half-mast for a week in honour of the 14 soldiers who died on a United ...
News
3 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Court interpreter Lungiswa Ngaphi tells it like it is
A group of SANDF soldiers has died in the DRC