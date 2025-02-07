Defence minister Angie Motshekga and her deputy Bantu Holomisa are clearly not singing from the same hymn book after they openly contradicted each other in a media conference after the deaths of 14 SA soldiers in DR Congo.
There seem to be some wires crossed when it comes to the government's official statement on the state of the SANDF troops in eastern DRC. During the briefing, Holomisa said that troops were running out of ammunition and requested reinforcement. But a few minutes later, Motshekga starkly contradicted Holomisa, saying that at no stage did any troop say they ran out of ammunition.
As citizens, we are unsure who to believe. But truly speaking, I believe Holomisa more. Motshekga lied to protect the government's failure. – Bushy Green, Kagiso
READER LETTER | Motshekga, Holomisa singing different tunes
Image: Freddy Mavunda
