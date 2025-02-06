Letters

READER LETTER | DA slams MEC's contraception talk

By READER LETTER - 06 February 2025 - 14:20
The MEC has dangerously trivialised serious problems with a so-called solution that is grossly harmful.


The DA in Gauteng strongly condemns the remarks made by health MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko regarding the compulsory administration of contraceptives to schoolgirls aged 12 and older without their consent. These reckless utterances have angered children and their parents. We share that anger.

The MEC has dangerously trivialised serious problems with a so-called solution that is grossly harmful. She ought to have known that her statements, which she has since retracted and described as "misinterpreted", would raise significant ethical concerns regarding the autonomy and rights of young individuals.

The Children’s Act No. 38 of 2005 empowers children aged 12 years and older with the authority to consent to contraception without requiring parental consent, provided they are deemed mature enough to understand their decision, receive appropriate medical advice, and undergo a medical examination to determine no medical contraindications against the contraceptive provided. 

This legislation highlights the significance of informed consent and respecting minors' rights to make their own health choices. The MEC's suggestion to enforce compulsory contraception not only disregards these rights but also conflicts with the principles established in the Children’s Act, which aims to protect and empower children rather than impose medical interventions on them.  – Sergio Isa Dos Santos MPL, DA Gauteng shadow MEC for education

