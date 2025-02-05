Letters

READER LETTER | Smart City aims to change lives in Joburg

By READER LETTER - 05 February 2025 - 15:00
The City of Joburg
The City of Joburg has adopted Smart City as one of its priorities – from which several innovative projects and programmes have been implemented and are now part of the organisational processes. The City’s e-Joburg self-help website is a good example of how technology has changed the lives of residents who use it. With more than 300,000 registered users to date in less than three years since it was launched, the platform has transformed how residents interact with the city.

The e-Joburg platform allows residents to view their municipal statements, pay​​ accounts, and manage their accounts independently in the comfort of their homes, offices or wherever they find themselves.

The platform has grown to include features such as the ability for residents to upload their own electricity and water meter readings and apply for payment arrangements should they fall on tough times – all these on the single platform. This virtual municipal account service has meant that residents no longer must travel distances to get to municipal offices for services they can perform themselves at home. They are saving both on transport and time.

Meanwhile, the newly introduced e-procurement has transformed the city's procurement system, as it will also foster a culture of openness and empower vendors and suppliers to compete on a level playing field. – Tebogo Moraka, CoJ group CFO 

