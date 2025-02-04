Letters

READER LETTER | Load shedding is Eskom's weapon

By READER LETTER - 04 February 2025 - 14:15
The problem in this country is we are equal only on paper and not in deeds.
Image: Werner Hills

Immediately after learning that Nersa had rejected their 36% tariff increase, the Eskom fatcats, in their retaliatory mood, moved with lightning speed to unleash their weapon of mass destruction – load shedding on the poor and small businesses in the country. We may be poor, but not stupid.

How convenient that the alleged “breakdown” coincided with the Nersa ruling? The load shedding threat and its implementation came just a day after Nersa announced that it had approved a 12.7% tariff increase instead of the 36% the Eskom fatcats wanted. The problem in this country is we are equal only on paper and not in deeds. As long as former presidents, the current president and his army of ministers are not affected by the pain of load shedding, it will never end. They are using it to keep us in check.

Bushy Green, Kagiso

