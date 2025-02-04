Immediately after learning that Nersa had rejected their 36% tariff increase, the Eskom fatcats, in their retaliatory mood, moved with lightning speed to unleash their weapon of mass destruction – load shedding on the poor and small businesses in the country. We may be poor, but not stupid.
How convenient that the alleged “breakdown” coincided with the Nersa ruling? The load shedding threat and its implementation came just a day after Nersa announced that it had approved a 12.7% tariff increase instead of the 36% the Eskom fatcats wanted. The problem in this country is we are equal only on paper and not in deeds. As long as former presidents, the current president and his army of ministers are not affected by the pain of load shedding, it will never end. They are using it to keep us in check.
Bushy Green, Kagiso
READER LETTER | Load shedding is Eskom's weapon
Image: Werner Hills
Immediately after learning that Nersa had rejected their 36% tariff increase, the Eskom fatcats, in their retaliatory mood, moved with lightning speed to unleash their weapon of mass destruction – load shedding on the poor and small businesses in the country. We may be poor, but not stupid.
How convenient that the alleged “breakdown” coincided with the Nersa ruling? The load shedding threat and its implementation came just a day after Nersa announced that it had approved a 12.7% tariff increase instead of the 36% the Eskom fatcats wanted. The problem in this country is we are equal only on paper and not in deeds. As long as former presidents, the current president and his army of ministers are not affected by the pain of load shedding, it will never end. They are using it to keep us in check.
Bushy Green, Kagiso
Load shedding suspended after recovery of Eskom systems
Stage 3 load-shedding to be implemented from 5pm
Eskom will keep up its maintenance to prepare for winter demand
POLL | Do you believe that the rolling blackouts are gone for good?
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos