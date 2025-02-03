SA’s national elections last year marked a turning point for our country with the establishment of a government of national unity. That being said, democracy does not begin and end at our ballot boxes — it requires continuous engagement from the citizens who are governed through it.
As President Cyril Ramaphosa prepares for the state of the nation address next week, South Africans must tune in to it critically, comparing his words to the promises made on the campaign trail. The truth is this: a government is only as accountable as its citizens demand it to be.
Too often, political engagement fades after election season, as if casting a vote every five years is enough. It is not. True democracy happens in the spaces between elections — when citizens scrutinise policies, challenge leaders and demand transparency. This means attending local meetings, leveraging civic organisations and using digital tools to ensure accountability.
Technology, particularly GovTech, is a powerful tool for democratic engagement. Platforms like GovChat have already demonstrated how direct digital communication between citizens and government can drive action and results.
Prof Eldrid Jordaan, Wits University
READER LETTER | Citizens must hold state to account
