Letters

READER LETTER | Citizens must hold state to account

By READER LETTER - 03 February 2025 - 14:25
ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa.
ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa.
Image: x/@MYANC

SA’s national elections last year marked a turning point for our country with the establishment of a government of national unity. That being said, democracy does not begin and end at our ballot boxes — it requires continuous engagement from the citizens who are governed through it.

As President Cyril Ramaphosa prepares for the state of the nation address next week, South Africans must tune in to it critically, comparing his words to the promises made on the campaign trail. The truth is this: a government is only as accountable as its citizens demand it to be.

Too often, political engagement fades after election season, as if casting a vote every five years is enough. It is not. True democracy happens in the spaces between elections — when citizens scrutinise policies, challenge leaders and demand transparency. This means attending local meetings, leveraging civic organisations and using digital tools to ensure accountability.

Technology, particularly GovTech, is a powerful tool for democratic engagement. Platforms like GovChat have already demonstrated how direct digital communication between citizens and government can drive action and results.

Prof Eldrid Jordaan, Wits University 

SOWETAN SAYS | ANC, DA need each other for GNU to work

Tensions are running high once again in the fragile government of national unity. Sadly, it is not for the last time – even though it is clear to all ...
Opinion
1 week ago

OPINION | Key factors that will shape SA's trajectory, test the GNU

SA’s political and economic landscape shifted significantly after the 2024 national elections. The ruling ANC’s dramatic loss of support resulted in ...
Opinion
1 week ago

OPINION | Positive signs of steady economic growth under GNU

Since the formation of the government of national unity, South African asset prices have rallied strongly, signalling a potential shift in SA’s ...
Opinion
2 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

A group of SANDF soldiers die in DRC
15 bodies, 56 zama zamas extracted in rescue operation