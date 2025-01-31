SA seems to start looking like a huge jumping castle, thanks to Sadc. We are grappling with the number of undocumented immigrants overcrowding our jails. This after having committed all sorts of heinous crimes in our country.
Undocumented immigrants are stripping our country from above and below. It cost Prasa billions to restore railway services around the country after criminals stripped cables that rendered our railway services defunct. Most of the traffic lights in Joburg and its periphery are not working due to cable theft, the less said about Eskom cable theft which is widespread and affects the power supply in various communities the better.
Now let's go underground, thousands of foreign nationals are burrowing our grounds stealing our precious minerals. Minister Gwede Mantashe recently announced that such activities cost our country billions of rand. I am not xenophobic but to allow unemployed undocumented immigrants to roam our streets is a recipe for disaster, how do you expect them to survive?
After all, we spend billions of our money sending our soldiers to go on a peace-seeking mission all over Sadc's warring nations only for them to get killed. What are our soldiers doing for us if our country is infested with undocumented immigrants that pass through the same borders that are supposed to be protected by the SANDF?
Soldiers are the country's immune system and once it gets attacked the body is left defenceless and susceptible to all opportunistic diseases. The beast is on the loose in this country and we need our soldiers to protect us. Is that too much to ask? To President Cyril Ramaphosa, please take us into your confidence and bring back our soldiers.
Sicelo Lata, Vosloorus
READER LETTER | We need our soldiers to help fight crime
SA seems to start looking like a huge jumping castle, thanks to Sadc. We are grappling with the number of undocumented immigrants overcrowding our jails. This after having committed all sorts of heinous crimes in our country.
Undocumented immigrants are stripping our country from above and below. It cost Prasa billions to restore railway services around the country after criminals stripped cables that rendered our railway services defunct. Most of the traffic lights in Joburg and its periphery are not working due to cable theft, the less said about Eskom cable theft which is widespread and affects the power supply in various communities the better.
Now let's go underground, thousands of foreign nationals are burrowing our grounds stealing our precious minerals. Minister Gwede Mantashe recently announced that such activities cost our country billions of rand. I am not xenophobic but to allow unemployed undocumented immigrants to roam our streets is a recipe for disaster, how do you expect them to survive?
After all, we spend billions of our money sending our soldiers to go on a peace-seeking mission all over Sadc's warring nations only for them to get killed. What are our soldiers doing for us if our country is infested with undocumented immigrants that pass through the same borders that are supposed to be protected by the SANDF?
Soldiers are the country's immune system and once it gets attacked the body is left defenceless and susceptible to all opportunistic diseases. The beast is on the loose in this country and we need our soldiers to protect us. Is that too much to ask? To President Cyril Ramaphosa, please take us into your confidence and bring back our soldiers.
Sicelo Lata, Vosloorus
Motshekga explains how 13 SA soldiers died in DRC
Bantu Holomisa blames budget cuts for 'decades' of deterioration in SANDF
More than R10m spent by defence minister and deputy on travel amid DRC crisis
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos