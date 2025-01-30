Letters

READER LETTER | Mbenenge must resign

By READER LETTER - 30 January 2025 - 14:00
Advocate S M Mbenenge at the JSC interviews, Cape Town.
Image: Trevor Samson

Whatever the outcome of the tribunal's findings, Eastern Cape judge president Selby Mbenenge must go.

It's a shame to hear that a senior member of the judiciary spent valuable time endlessly sexting an office junior, instead of dealing with the backlog of cases. Mbenenge was expected to spend his time in the office reading court papers and writing judgments instead of sending the office junior pictures of his penis and other pornographic images. 

Judges must command the respect of society because the rule of law depends on public confidence in the integrity of the judiciary. So, Mbenenge should acknowledge that his behaviour was unbecoming and resign regardless of the conclusion the judicial conduct tribunal reaches.

This is truly the only route to personal redemption. Believe it or not: something is wrong with EC judge presidents. And I won't be surprised to find out that Mbenenge is also a member of the MK Party cult.

Bushy Green, Kagiso

