READER LETTER | Decisive shift in land expropriation needed for justice to be achieved

President Cyril Ramaphosa's signing of the new land expropriation law marks a significant yet controversial development in SA’s ongoing struggle for land reform.
While the government presents this legislation as a tool to advance equitable access to land and resources, it raises fundamental questions about the effectiveness of the current approach and whether it truly serves the interests of the dispossessed majority.
As explored in my book, Land of the Ancestors: Expropriation a Necessity for Justice, the history of land dispossession in SA is rooted in colonial conquest and apartheid policies that systematically stripped black South Africans of their ancestral land.
Despite its progressive language, the new law still operates within the constitution’s Section 25 constraints, which has been a major obstacle to genuine land justice. The notion of “just and equitable compensation” embedded in the constitution often favours existing landowners, preserving economic disparities and reinforcing the status quo.
The critical issue remains whether this legislation will facilitate meaningful redistribution or simply serve as a political tool to appease growing frustrations without delivering substantive change.
Past efforts at land reform have been marred by bureaucratic inefficiencies, corruption and a lack of political will to challenge entrenched property interests. Without a decisive shift towards expropriation without compensation, true restorative justice cannot be achieved.
Furthermore, the persistent narrative of fearmongering – suggesting that land reform efforts will lead to economic collapse or social unrest – continues to hinder progress. My book debunks these myths, emphasising that land restitution is not about revenge but about correcting historical injustices and ensuring economic inclusion for the majority. The land rightfully belongs to those from whom it was stolen and any attempts at reform must centre the voices of the dispossessed rather than the interests of those who have benefited from past injustices.
Justice Seutloali, author: Land of the Ancestors
READER LETTER | Decisive shift in land expropriation needed for justice to be achieved
Image: Esa Alexander/Sunday Times
