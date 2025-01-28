Letters

READER LETTER | It is a curse to attend public school

By READER LETTER - 28 January 2025 - 15:00
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE/SOWETAN

The stark difference between public and private schooling in SA is a key driver of the structural inequality that blights our society.

Public schools lack even basic amenities such as libraries and sanitation. Public schools serve the majority of children from poor black communities. These schools continue to face shortages in staff, materials and basic infrastructure.

Public schools are underfunded, they encounter crowded classrooms, limited facilities and overburdened teachers who struggle to give individualised attention. About 85% of SA's learners are in public schools and the average learner-to-teacher ratio exceeds 30 to 1, with some classes in rural and township areas at 40 learners per teacher. It is a curse to be poor in SA.

Bushy Green, Kagiso

Over 7,000 learners yet to be placed in Mpumalanga

Frustration is mounting on parents of learners heading to grade 1 and grade 8 in Mpumalanga as more than 7,000 learners are yet to be placed.
News
3 weeks ago

Cape Town calls for safer scholar transport as schools reopen

As schools in Cape Town re-open, the city has urged scholar transport operators to comply with regulations and ensure their vehicles are safe and ...
News
2 weeks ago

If it has potential to do harm, it's not worth the risk — matric pupil on publishing results

As the Information Regulator and education department face off in a legal battle in the Pretoria high court, the nation remains divided on whether ...
News
3 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

A group of SANDF soldiers die in DRC
15 bodies, 56 zama zamas extracted in rescue operation