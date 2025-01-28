The stark difference between public and private schooling in SA is a key driver of the structural inequality that blights our society.
Public schools lack even basic amenities such as libraries and sanitation. Public schools serve the majority of children from poor black communities. These schools continue to face shortages in staff, materials and basic infrastructure.
Public schools are underfunded, they encounter crowded classrooms, limited facilities and overburdened teachers who struggle to give individualised attention. About 85% of SA's learners are in public schools and the average learner-to-teacher ratio exceeds 30 to 1, with some classes in rural and township areas at 40 learners per teacher. It is a curse to be poor in SA.
Bushy Green, Kagiso
READER LETTER | It is a curse to attend public school
