The story in Sowetan (January 24) about a granny swindled of her house by a pastor is heartbreaking. What is wrong with some of the men of cloth? Which gospel are they spreading because the gospel of Jesus is about taking care of the vulnerable and poor, not exploit them.
If it is true that a man of the cloth has cheated a granny of her house, then he is not serving God, but a god of darkness. Unfortunately, there are government officials who collude with crooks to swindle the elderly.
The criminal justice system must also take action. It cannot be normal before the law that some twisted-minded pastors and prophets lie to people to hand over their property and pensions, promising them multiplied wealth from heaven. Arrest these people.
Real pastors understand the mission of the gospel of Jesus Christ, which is to pastor the flock and not to harm the flock.
Unfortunately, some Christians are gullible. They trust their pastors more than God. People should discern the spirits to determine if the spirits are from God. Discerning spirits is not wrong.
Lyborn Rikhotso, Giyani
READER LETTER | Arrest pastors who scam the vulnerable
Image: 123RF
The story in Sowetan (January 24) about a granny swindled of her house by a pastor is heartbreaking. What is wrong with some of the men of cloth? Which gospel are they spreading because the gospel of Jesus is about taking care of the vulnerable and poor, not exploit them.
If it is true that a man of the cloth has cheated a granny of her house, then he is not serving God, but a god of darkness. Unfortunately, there are government officials who collude with crooks to swindle the elderly.
The criminal justice system must also take action. It cannot be normal before the law that some twisted-minded pastors and prophets lie to people to hand over their property and pensions, promising them multiplied wealth from heaven. Arrest these people.
Real pastors understand the mission of the gospel of Jesus Christ, which is to pastor the flock and not to harm the flock.
Unfortunately, some Christians are gullible. They trust their pastors more than God. People should discern the spirits to determine if the spirits are from God. Discerning spirits is not wrong.
Lyborn Rikhotso, Giyani
NATHANIEL LEE | Mother tongue language is part and parcel of worship
SOWETAN SAYS | Decision on Mboro backs rule of law
SOWETAN SAYS | Mboro not above the law in SA
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos