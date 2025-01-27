Letters

READER LETTER | Arrest pastors who scam the vulnerable

By READER LETTER - 27 January 2025 - 14:50
The criminal justice system must also take action. It cannot be normal before the law that some twisted-minded pastors and prophets lie to people to hand over their property and pensions, promising them multiplied wealth from heaven.
The criminal justice system must also take action. It cannot be normal before the law that some twisted-minded pastors and prophets lie to people to hand over their property and pensions, promising them multiplied wealth from heaven.
Image: 123RF

The story in Sowetan (January 24) about a granny swindled of her house by a pastor is heartbreaking. What is wrong with some of the men of cloth? Which gospel are they spreading because the gospel of Jesus is about taking care of the vulnerable and poor, not exploit them.

If it is true that a man of the cloth has cheated a granny of her house, then he is not serving God, but a god of darkness. Unfortunately, there are government officials who collude with crooks to swindle the elderly.

The criminal justice system must also take action. It cannot be normal before the law that some twisted-minded pastors and prophets lie to people to hand over their property and pensions, promising them multiplied wealth from heaven. Arrest these people.

Real pastors understand the mission of the gospel of Jesus Christ, which is  to pastor the flock and not to harm the flock.

Unfortunately, some Christians are gullible. They trust their pastors more than God. People should discern the spirits to determine if the spirits are from God. Discerning spirits is not wrong.

Lyborn Rikhotso, Giyani

NATHANIEL LEE | Mother tongue language is part and parcel of worship

The marginalisation of African languages continues unabated as we approach Heritage Month, with the dominance of English gaining traction.
Opinion
5 months ago

SOWETAN SAYS | Decision on Mboro backs rule of law

Controversial pastor Paseka “Mboro” Motsoeneng and his bodyguard were on Monday denied bail in the Palm Ridge magistrate’s court. And rightly so.
Opinion
5 months ago

SOWETAN SAYS | Mboro not above the law in SA

“These thugs must be found”. “These thugs must be found.” This was a profound caption accompanying a disturbing video showing two children being ...
Opinion
5 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Nine SANDF soldiers die in DRC
15 bodies, 56 zama zamas extracted in rescue operation