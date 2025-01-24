“When the human race learns to read the language of symbolism, the great veil will fall from the eyes of men,” writes Manly P Hall.
So, the SA Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago should explain the motive behind inscription of a new pink coloured R50 banknote with a fingerprint design and fainted mischievous statement that requires a magnifying glass to read it. The wording on the banknote is deliberately flawlessly crafted to serve a particular narrative.
The inscripted wording around former president Nelson Mandela's image on the banknote says “Honour those who suffered for justice, SA belongs to all who live in it”. Reading further, the statement says “We therefore through our freely elected...” and it gets difficult to read through.
The !ke e:/xarra//ke motto could be appropriate rather than the statement, which doesn't encapsulate individual citizen's belief in the country, yet it was introduced clandestinely. SA rightful citizens are key stakeholders in the affairs of the country. Therefore, decisions that will be bearing on their cultural practices, common identity, etc. should be communicated or citizens should be consulted first. There should be nothing for citizens without their full participation. The basis of a democratic state is liberty, said Aristotle.
Jerry Tsie, Pretoria
READER LETTER | Consult citizens on new banknotes
Image: Freddy Mavunda
