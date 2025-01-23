SA Police Service thinks South Africans are fools. We are told that the alleged illegal mining kingpin, James “Tiger” Tshoaeli, has disappeared into thin air. There is no way the alleged mining kingpin could just disappear into thin air without being assisted by the police.
His disappearance was planned before he was brought outside. It was deliberate. I suspect some police officers might have been working with him for some time. He might have also promised police officers a lot of money hence they let him disappear.
The hunting is a waste of resources as the guy has already crossed the border into Lesotho with the help of corrupt police officers. One other thing that could happen to him, is the very same police officers who turned a blind eye to let him go, could kill him. Once he is silenced, the case is closed. Even if he is re-arrested, I doubt if he could reveal the beneficiaries of illegal mining.
Lyborn Rikhotso, Giyani
READER LETTER | Police helped 'Tiger' to disappear
Image: SAPS
