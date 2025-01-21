Letters

READER LETTER | Zuma a misguided revolutionary

By READER COMMENT - 21 January 2025 - 14:30
Jacob Zuma
Jacob Zuma
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

If we are to describe who Jacob Zuma is, then we may as well be tempted to borrow from the Persian proverb that says, “a thief is a king until he is caught”, and the other one that says, “when the cat and the mouse agree, the grocer is ruined”.

This is a man whose attention-seeking skills are taken to hyperbolic proportions. He still wants his claws to be planted on the ruling party, no wonder he indirectly made attempts to steal the limelight during the recent 113 year's celebrations of the ANC by threatening to seek the assistance of the courts if his membership is not reinstated.

This is the same constitutional delinquent who hates courts despite having said that he wanted his day in court. Surprisingly, he recruited all the cats who were chasing him during his kleptocracy, and they have regrouped with no good intentions but to pee on the rule of law and frustrate any attempts to rebuild this beautiful country.

Zuma is a skilful, manipulative, shameless person whose morality left him without saying goodbye, if indeed he had a piece of moral values in him. He remains a misguided revolutionary and a loose bomb.

Ben Maserumule, Mohlalaotwane, Limpopo

READER LETTER | Jacob Zuma has lost his marbles

Jacob Zuma wants his expulsion from the ANC to be revoked by the end of the month otherwise, he will take the party to the high court to force ...
Opinion
1 week ago

READER LETTER | What attracts people to Zuma’s party?

The new political party’s popularity is steadily growing, despite its evident weaknesses and visible shortcomings. Not long ago, the MK Party won a ...
Opinion
4 months ago

READER LETTER | MK Party circus seems to be all about friends, family

Party leader Jacob Zuma has abruptly removed more than a dozen MPs, ostensibly to make way for Gupta-linked figures such as Brian Molefe, Lucky ...
Opinion
5 months ago

READER LETTER | ANC continues to shoot its foot

The 2026 local government elections are around the corner and yet the ANC continues to shoot itself in the foot.
Opinion
5 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Nine SANDF soldiers die in DRC
15 bodies, 56 zama zamas extracted in rescue operation