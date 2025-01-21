If we are to describe who Jacob Zuma is, then we may as well be tempted to borrow from the Persian proverb that says, “a thief is a king until he is caught”, and the other one that says, “when the cat and the mouse agree, the grocer is ruined”.
This is a man whose attention-seeking skills are taken to hyperbolic proportions. He still wants his claws to be planted on the ruling party, no wonder he indirectly made attempts to steal the limelight during the recent 113 year's celebrations of the ANC by threatening to seek the assistance of the courts if his membership is not reinstated.
This is the same constitutional delinquent who hates courts despite having said that he wanted his day in court. Surprisingly, he recruited all the cats who were chasing him during his kleptocracy, and they have regrouped with no good intentions but to pee on the rule of law and frustrate any attempts to rebuild this beautiful country.
Zuma is a skilful, manipulative, shameless person whose morality left him without saying goodbye, if indeed he had a piece of moral values in him. He remains a misguided revolutionary and a loose bomb.
Ben Maserumule, Mohlalaotwane, Limpopo
READER LETTER | Zuma a misguided revolutionary
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
If we are to describe who Jacob Zuma is, then we may as well be tempted to borrow from the Persian proverb that says, “a thief is a king until he is caught”, and the other one that says, “when the cat and the mouse agree, the grocer is ruined”.
This is a man whose attention-seeking skills are taken to hyperbolic proportions. He still wants his claws to be planted on the ruling party, no wonder he indirectly made attempts to steal the limelight during the recent 113 year's celebrations of the ANC by threatening to seek the assistance of the courts if his membership is not reinstated.
This is the same constitutional delinquent who hates courts despite having said that he wanted his day in court. Surprisingly, he recruited all the cats who were chasing him during his kleptocracy, and they have regrouped with no good intentions but to pee on the rule of law and frustrate any attempts to rebuild this beautiful country.
Zuma is a skilful, manipulative, shameless person whose morality left him without saying goodbye, if indeed he had a piece of moral values in him. He remains a misguided revolutionary and a loose bomb.
Ben Maserumule, Mohlalaotwane, Limpopo
READER LETTER | Jacob Zuma has lost his marbles
READER LETTER | What attracts people to Zuma’s party?
READER LETTER | MK Party circus seems to be all about friends, family
READER LETTER | ANC continues to shoot its foot
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos