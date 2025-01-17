Jacob Zuma wants his expulsion from the ANC to be revoked by the end of the month otherwise, he will take the party to the high court to force secretary-general Fikile Mbalula to give his membership card back.
Zuma's arguments don't make much sense, especially after he started a party that removed the ANC's majority nationally and in KwaZulu-Natal. The ANC's constitution is clear, Zuma has about as much right to remain a member of the ANC, as COPE leader Mosioa Lekota, EFF's Julius Malema and Bantu Holomisa of UDM, all of whom started their own parties after they left, or, like Zuma were shown the proverbial door.
Zuma's desire to remain an ANC member can't be going down all that well in the MK Party, especially in KZN — its stronghold and the source of its national political presence. The party has been losing in the by-elections since May and there's drama between the people who won them the province and those who have been parachuted in to lead them.
Parallel structures have sprung up everywhere and suspension letters are flying because of a fight over who gets control over the R60m in funding from the legislature. It's not looking good in the MK Party. The wheels appear to be coming off the party that made the ANC's wheels come off in May elections.
Bushy Green, Kagiso
READER LETTER | Jacob Zuma has lost his marbles
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
