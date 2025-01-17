Dr Kaizer Motaung had a vision 55 years ago to start a Kaizer Chiefs club, and today, the brand is standing tall among the best names in the world soccer fraternity. Chiefs' incredible journey should be something we as a country should proudly celebrate.
People such as ex-players, former coaches and commentators who seek relevance become experts on Chiefs' performance with their shallow and impious comments. The subtle tone of some fame-seekers undermines club management, players, staff and the brand without providing compelling solutions.
The management is aware of the club's challenges and surely it's working hard to turn Chiefs around. The club investment is massive and it requires sober minds rather than haphazard decisions. The best results often come from a slow and steady approach. Success is never a straight line. Even much bigger teams in the world do go through difficulties at some point. Congratulations to Kaizer Chiefs club on its 55th anniversary.
Jerry Tsie, Pretoria
READER LETTER | Chiefs still on course for success
Image: Veli Nhlapo/Sowetan
