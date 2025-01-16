Letters

READER LETTER | Lesufi wants to downgrade education system

16 January 2025
Panyaza Lesufi's communist ideals have percolated to the top as he calls for the implementation of a single, watered-down, ANC-inspired education system.

His dream is to relegate the country's education system to suit the character of education imposed by the ANC post-1994. A system where a 30% pass mark is okay, where millions of learners are given a token certificate knowing it's not worth the paper it's written on.

An education system that allows mediocrity and teaching incompetence to flourish. Lesufi and his inner circle are hellbent on imposing their fundamental communist ideals. Stop them dead in their tracks, don't allow them to drag this country further into education anonymity.

Peter Bachtis, Johannesburg

