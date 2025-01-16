Panyaza Lesufi's communist ideals have percolated to the top as he calls for the implementation of a single, watered-down, ANC-inspired education system.
His dream is to relegate the country's education system to suit the character of education imposed by the ANC post-1994. A system where a 30% pass mark is okay, where millions of learners are given a token certificate knowing it's not worth the paper it's written on.
An education system that allows mediocrity and teaching incompetence to flourish. Lesufi and his inner circle are hellbent on imposing their fundamental communist ideals. Stop them dead in their tracks, don't allow them to drag this country further into education anonymity.
Peter Bachtis, Johannesburg
READER LETTER | Lesufi wants to downgrade education system
Image: Gauteng provincial government/ Facebook
Panyaza Lesufi's communist ideals have percolated to the top as he calls for the implementation of a single, watered-down, ANC-inspired education system.
His dream is to relegate the country's education system to suit the character of education imposed by the ANC post-1994. A system where a 30% pass mark is okay, where millions of learners are given a token certificate knowing it's not worth the paper it's written on.
An education system that allows mediocrity and teaching incompetence to flourish. Lesufi and his inner circle are hellbent on imposing their fundamental communist ideals. Stop them dead in their tracks, don't allow them to drag this country further into education anonymity.
Peter Bachtis, Johannesburg
READER LETTER | Lesufi misleads residents, wardens about job status
READER LETTER | Lesufi's job creation programme inspires hope
READER LETTER | Lesufi and ANC clueless about demands of healthcare
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos