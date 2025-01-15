The ANC recently celebrated its 113th birthday in Khayelitsha, Cape Town, and it was a success. The decision to hold the event there was likely influenced by the need to revive and resuscitate support in the Western Cape, where the ANC lost control in 2009. This strategic move could help the party regain ground ahead of the upcoming local government elections.
However, the event also highlighted a disparity as those who could afford to attend in Cape Town showcased their experiences on social media. Local government officials such as mayors and MECs, were seen posting pictures of their accommodations, visits to Table Mountain and trips to the V&A Waterfront, along with their attire. This display of wealth may be perceived as bragging by ordinary supporters and voters, particularly die-hard members.
This situation has provided the ANC leadership with an opportunity to condemn such displays of wealth, emphasising the need to focus on the renewal of the party. The ANC must prioritise addressing tendencies that could undermine its progress. Flaunting material possessions in the name of creating content could demoralise supporters and members, potentially collapsing their hope and belief in the ANC. For the ANC to thrive, it must be perceived as building a strong foundation around the execution of its renewal project.
Dinyalo Elias Mampane, Ga-Tisane, Limpopo
READER LETTER | ANC must condemn flaunting, focus on renewal
Image: MyANC
The ANC recently celebrated its 113th birthday in Khayelitsha, Cape Town, and it was a success. The decision to hold the event there was likely influenced by the need to revive and resuscitate support in the Western Cape, where the ANC lost control in 2009. This strategic move could help the party regain ground ahead of the upcoming local government elections.
However, the event also highlighted a disparity as those who could afford to attend in Cape Town showcased their experiences on social media. Local government officials such as mayors and MECs, were seen posting pictures of their accommodations, visits to Table Mountain and trips to the V&A Waterfront, along with their attire. This display of wealth may be perceived as bragging by ordinary supporters and voters, particularly die-hard members.
This situation has provided the ANC leadership with an opportunity to condemn such displays of wealth, emphasising the need to focus on the renewal of the party. The ANC must prioritise addressing tendencies that could undermine its progress. Flaunting material possessions in the name of creating content could demoralise supporters and members, potentially collapsing their hope and belief in the ANC. For the ANC to thrive, it must be perceived as building a strong foundation around the execution of its renewal project.
Dinyalo Elias Mampane, Ga-Tisane, Limpopo
READER LETTER | ANC continues to shoot its foot
READER LETTER | ANC must cut off Yengeni
‘Mbalula doesn’t arrange his transport’: ANC NEC member defends SG’s luxury yacht entrance
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos