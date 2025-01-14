“The media does play a vital role in our democracy and if we cannot depend on journalistic ethics, the nation is in trouble,” writes academic Dave Brat.
It would be irresponsible of the media to report Stilfontein's illegal mining operations without proper checks and balances. An unverified claim reported by certain media houses that illegal miners have resorted to cannibalism to survive cannot be taken as the truth. Journalists must prove beyond doubt that zama zamas consumed another human before purporting such horror as the truth.
First, those illegal miners operating in Stilfontein closed mines volunteered themselves to commit crimes because they recklessly disregard the laws of the country. Second, their criminality activities cannot be justified based on unemployment. The unemployment rate is high in SA, but patriotic citizens who're affected by the same dire situation choose to be law-abiding. The undocumented immigrants and illegal miners in SA should know that undermining the country's laws is a declaration of war.
SA government can't afford to entertain what seems like sponsored economic terrorism activities in the name of upholding human rights. If the government fails to nip lawless culture in the bud, soon it'll spiral out of control, and mere anarchy will be upon us. As things stand, it's the taxpayers who must pay for unbudgeted and an expensive rescue operation ordered by the courts for people who volunteered to commit crimes in SA mines.
The courts should've passed a judgment that the countries where their citizens are rescued should pay back the money. Media freedom is guaranteed in the SA constitution. It's therefore the responsibility of the media to report facts rather than being conveyor belts for lies. The incredulous structured narrative of portraying illegal miners as victims is fuelling the seed of a destructive mindset in SA.
Jerry Tsie, Pretoria
READER LETTER | Media must report verified facts
“The media does play a vital role in our democracy and if we cannot depend on journalistic ethics, the nation is in trouble,” writes academic Dave Brat.
It would be irresponsible of the media to report Stilfontein's illegal mining operations without proper checks and balances. An unverified claim reported by certain media houses that illegal miners have resorted to cannibalism to survive cannot be taken as the truth. Journalists must prove beyond doubt that zama zamas consumed another human before purporting such horror as the truth.
First, those illegal miners operating in Stilfontein closed mines volunteered themselves to commit crimes because they recklessly disregard the laws of the country. Second, their criminality activities cannot be justified based on unemployment. The unemployment rate is high in SA, but patriotic citizens who're affected by the same dire situation choose to be law-abiding. The undocumented immigrants and illegal miners in SA should know that undermining the country's laws is a declaration of war.
SA government can't afford to entertain what seems like sponsored economic terrorism activities in the name of upholding human rights. If the government fails to nip lawless culture in the bud, soon it'll spiral out of control, and mere anarchy will be upon us. As things stand, it's the taxpayers who must pay for unbudgeted and an expensive rescue operation ordered by the courts for people who volunteered to commit crimes in SA mines.
The courts should've passed a judgment that the countries where their citizens are rescued should pay back the money. Media freedom is guaranteed in the SA constitution. It's therefore the responsibility of the media to report facts rather than being conveyor belts for lies. The incredulous structured narrative of portraying illegal miners as victims is fuelling the seed of a destructive mindset in SA.
Jerry Tsie, Pretoria
60 more suspected illegal miners resurface in Stilfontein
Police minister says Stilfontein rescue operation delayed by safety concerns
WATCH | Battle between illegal miners and ‘mineral gangsters’ turns North West town into war zone
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos