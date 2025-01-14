Letters

READER LETTER | Media must report verified facts

By READER LETTER - 14 January 2025 - 15:00
Image: Supplied

“The media does play a vital role in our democracy and if we cannot depend on journalistic ethics, the nation is in trouble,” writes academic Dave Brat.

It would be irresponsible of the media to report Stilfontein's illegal mining operations without proper checks and balances. An unverified claim reported by certain media houses that illegal miners have resorted to cannibalism to survive cannot be taken as the truth. Journalists must prove beyond doubt that zama zamas consumed another human before purporting such horror as the truth.

First, those illegal miners operating in Stilfontein closed mines volunteered themselves to commit crimes because they recklessly disregard the laws of the country. Second, their criminality activities cannot be justified based on unemployment. The unemployment rate is high in SA, but patriotic citizens who're affected by the same dire situation choose to be law-abiding. The undocumented immigrants and illegal miners in SA should know that undermining the country's laws is a declaration of war.

SA government can't afford to entertain what seems like sponsored economic terrorism activities in the name of upholding human rights. If the government fails to nip lawless culture in the bud, soon it'll spiral out of control, and mere anarchy will be upon us. As things stand, it's the taxpayers who must pay for unbudgeted and an expensive rescue operation ordered by the courts for people who volunteered to commit crimes in SA mines.

The courts should've passed a judgment that the countries where their citizens are rescued should pay back the money. Media freedom is guaranteed in the SA constitution. It's therefore the responsibility of the media to report facts rather than being conveyor belts for lies. The incredulous structured narrative of portraying illegal miners as victims is fuelling the seed of a destructive mindset in SA.

Jerry Tsie, Pretoria

60 more suspected illegal miners resurface in Stilfontein

About 18 miners resurfaced on Saturday and six on Sunday morning,with the remainder resurfacing since Monday.
News
2 weeks ago

Police minister says Stilfontein rescue operation delayed by safety concerns

Police minister Senzo Mchunu said there were reports that some of the illegal miners were armed, which could pose a safety risk for rescuers.
News
1 month ago

WATCH | Battle between illegal miners and ‘mineral gangsters’ turns North West town into war zone

A shootout earlier in October that lasted five hours and left eight people dead is the latest in a string of clashes between police, private mine ...
News
3 years ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

15 bodies, 56 zama zamas extracted in rescue operation
Class of 2024 breaks all matric records