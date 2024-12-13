READER LETTER | The 3As to drive growth

SA's challenges are undoubtedly layered and complex. But to execute vital structural changes, we need to address the three real constraints to SA’s growth, the 3As: [Serious] Attitude, Aptitude and Action.
The first, attitude, is probably the most important. SA’s survivalist mentality is understandable given our socio-political trauma and persistent inequality and poverty. But in our government of national unity (GNU) era, it’s a serious impediment to growth. We know that people are sceptical, not because they lack intelligence or capability, but because they have been burnt too many times by promises of change that never materialised.
But without a shift in mindset towards a collective acceptance that failure is not fatal, that change is necessary, and that progress requires risk-taking, SA will miss opportunities and struggle to move forward.
The second constraint is aptitude. SA has one of the highest unemployment rates in the world, yet at the same time, many businesses complain of a skills shortage. This paradox is at the heart of the country’s growth dilemma.
To unlock the potential of our economy, we need a radical shift in the way we approach education and skills development. More focus must be placed on critical thinking, problem-solving, and technical competencies across government and business. We must move beyond traditional, outdated measures of success, and instead nurture skills that are aligned with the digital, green, and global economy.
Finally, we need determined action to turn intentions into impactful outcomes. We are a nation full of visionary plans and ambitious goals, yet time and again, these fail to translate into meaningful results. Successfully addressing this constraint requires fostering a culture of accountability, discipline, and urgency. We need to develop an almost obsessive focus on execution and we need leaders across the public and private sector to set the course and ensure it’s followed through.
No single policy or leader can solve these problems overnight. But we can start by shifting the conversation, by encouraging a culture of accountability, continuous learning, and action across every sector of society, every day – right now.
Adam Craker, CEO of iqbusiness
READER LETTER | The 3As to drive growth
