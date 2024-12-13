The SACP has been holding for its fifth Special National Congress from Wednesday, and this is arguably one of the most watershed congresses the party has had since its formation. This is because it sits at the time when SA has witnessed another political setback in the May 29 general election after the ANC lost its majority since 1994.
All these developments happen at the time when the SACP is engaging in the decision to contest state power through the ballot. This means the party will now stand on its own and elect its own representatives, who will account for its structures — unlike what has been happening previously, where the SACP was contesting through the reconfigured alliance.
What does this mean for the ANC though? This means the ANC will have to go to the polls without its alliance partner, which can cause more damage to the party. This is something the ANC can’t afford or avoid; it failed to prevent this when the SACP was calling for the practical reconfiguration of the tripartite alliance, something the ANC saw as taboo. This undoubtedly proved that the ANC has no desire to lead with its own allies.
After the May 29 elections, the ANC lost its majority and chose to govern — through the government of national unity — with the very same parties that fought hard to dislodge it from power. The SACP was against this move, hence the decision to contest state power through the ballot seems to be more justified.
But what will this mean for the alliance? Will it continue and work as partners like before? It is certainly in the best interest of the ANC to continue to work with its alliance partners for it to survive. The decision of the SACP to contest elections will probably give the working class and the poor a voice. It will, therefore, make sense if the people of SA, particularly those who live in the periphery, vote and give an SACP a chance.
Tom Mhlanga, Braamfontein
READER LETTER | Poor to benefit when SACP goes to polls
Image: Supplied
The SACP has been holding for its fifth Special National Congress from Wednesday, and this is arguably one of the most watershed congresses the party has had since its formation. This is because it sits at the time when SA has witnessed another political setback in the May 29 general election after the ANC lost its majority since 1994.
All these developments happen at the time when the SACP is engaging in the decision to contest state power through the ballot. This means the party will now stand on its own and elect its own representatives, who will account for its structures — unlike what has been happening previously, where the SACP was contesting through the reconfigured alliance.
What does this mean for the ANC though? This means the ANC will have to go to the polls without its alliance partner, which can cause more damage to the party. This is something the ANC can’t afford or avoid; it failed to prevent this when the SACP was calling for the practical reconfiguration of the tripartite alliance, something the ANC saw as taboo. This undoubtedly proved that the ANC has no desire to lead with its own allies.
After the May 29 elections, the ANC lost its majority and chose to govern — through the government of national unity — with the very same parties that fought hard to dislodge it from power. The SACP was against this move, hence the decision to contest state power through the ballot seems to be more justified.
But what will this mean for the alliance? Will it continue and work as partners like before? It is certainly in the best interest of the ANC to continue to work with its alliance partners for it to survive. The decision of the SACP to contest elections will probably give the working class and the poor a voice. It will, therefore, make sense if the people of SA, particularly those who live in the periphery, vote and give an SACP a chance.
Tom Mhlanga, Braamfontein
SACP says Zuma was not involved in ANC/EFF GNU endorsement
READER LETTER | People just want an effective government
OPINION | EFF student command must convert into a youth command
'We are not dissolving anyone, we are engaging' — Mashatile on ANC KZN, Gauteng meetings
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos