Miners working in SA's gold, diamond and other mines, from more than 100 years ago to now, have made a big contribution to our economy.
Money from mining was used to develop cities and towns to pay for infrastructure and start industries and businesses. All this would not have been possible without the men (and more recently the women) who worked in our mines. These include miners from SA's neighbouring countries and further away.
They worked in dangerous conditions, some getting killed or injured in mine accidents. Others developed serious lung diseases from mining. Today, people are still working in our mines and benefiting our nation. Given this, shouldn't we consider honouring these miners by changing the name of "Sandton Drive" to "Gold Miners Drive" or "Miners Drive"?
JM Thomson
READER LETTER | Rename road in honour of miners'
