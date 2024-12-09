Murder crime in SA is predominantly committed through the use of firearms. Ownership of firearms in our country has become as easy as owning a walking stick.
The reason is that people trading in firearms are operating unregulated/unhindered. It has become easier for them to sell firearms than selling an insurance or an investment policy. For example, most men in rural areas own firearms and when asked why, they say they own them to protect their livestock such as cattle and sheep against thieves.
One year, I visited one of the rural areas and when they were about to slaughter a bull one of them asked me to shoot the bull as it was too wild. They expressed shock when I told them that I don't own a firearm and yet I come from an urban area. After sometime, I realised that nearly all men beyond the age of 21 years own firearms.
It has been alleged that the original intention to protect their livestock has been shifted to robbery and at times used for settling disputes. It is of utmost importance for our government to retrieve licensed and unlisenced firearms from all corners of SA before the whole country looks like Cape Flats and Westbury where firearms murders happen almost daily.
Alfred Bantsek, GaRankuwa
READER LETTER | Retrieve all unlicenced firearms
Image: SAPS
