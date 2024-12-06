The practice of cooldrink [bribes in small amounts of cash to police officers] is a behaviour that drivers should help eliminate. It condones rogue and reckless driver behaviour with detrimental consequences.
The economic cluster of committees in parliament, in a media briefing on Monday, singled out the cooldrink habit as a serious problem on our roads as we head towards the festive season.
The cooldrink practice must be nipped in the bud as it perpetuates unlawful conduct on the roads with deadly consequences. Not only that, it also erodes the fabric of society and the ideals of ubuntu.
In some instances, traffic officers and other law enforcement members demand the cooldrink, with some believing they are entitled to it.
If they do not get their way, the officers respond with vindictive traffic fines to motorists. This lawlessness must come to an end.
– Donald Selamolela, chairperson of the portfolio committee on transport in parliament
READER LETTER | Cops' 'cool drink' habit must stop
Image: 123RF/Ufuk Zivana
