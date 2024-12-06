READER LETTER | Collective action can end GBV

Women and vulnerable groups in Gauteng continue to face threats from gender-based violence (GBV) in its various forms, including physical, verbal, and cyberbullying. This alarming situation demands immediate and sustained action from all sectors of society.
The recently released crime statistics for the second quarter of 2024-2025 (July to September) highlight the gravity of the situation. Rape cases have risen to a staggering 2,171, marking a 3.6% increase year-on-year. Additionally, there have been 422 incidents of sexual assault (a 3.4% increase), 68 attempted sexual offences, and a troubling 7% rise in sexual contact offences, totalling 41 cases. These figures underscore the entrenched and pervasive nature of GBV in our communities.
To mark the commencement of 16 Days of Activism, the DA reaffirms its belief that a whole-of-society approach is crucial – not only for these 16 days but for all 365 days of the year. We are unwavering in our commitment to fighting GBV and advocating for safer environments for all.
In our commitment to fostering a safer society, the DA will launch impactful projects dedicated to fighting GBV and provide crucial support to those affected. These include oversight visits to shelters, fostering long-term, sustainable partnerships with needy shelters, proposing self-defence training during physical education classes in Gauteng schools, and providing tangible support to vulnerable groups through donations of personal protection devices.
Whether in the Gauteng provincial legislature chambers or on the streets, the DA remains steadfast in its mission to serve and protect the community. We are resolute in our fight against crime, not just in Gauteng but across SA. Together, let us work towards a society free from violence and fear.
The DA calls on all Gauteng residents to join this crucial cause. Only through collective action, awareness, and systemic change can we eliminate the scourge of GBV from our society.
– Michael Sun, DA Gauteng spokesperson for community safety
