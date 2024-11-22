Isn't the government aware that these spaza shops don't manufacture the food or snacks that they sell? It is busy wasting time on the spaza shops instead of going to the root of the food-borne illnesses crisis.
And as for the poison it claims is the cause of the children's death, are we going to have clarity on if it is legal or illegal to use it. The poison is being circulated by factories into the spazas. The government can close all the shops but the poison will still be circulated, as it is also found on the streets for sale.
A clever government will start by closing the factories manufacturing these snacks which are killing the children as they are the ones who are guilty as suppliers and distributors of the poison. It doesn't need a genius to think so.
It needs to stop the poison from the source of production. When are we going to have leaders with thinking caps? I hope factories are inspected, the sooner the better.
Themba Brown, Soweto
READER LETTER | Factories and not shops are root of poisoning crisis
Image: Thulani Mbele
