READER LETTER | Don't rush to judge Malema for EFF exodus

22 November 2024 - 11:28
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

May I humbly request that those who judge Julius Malema by assumptions that he is responsible for the exodus of senior politicians from his political party the EFF to MK Party be thoughtful. We have not been told by those who left the EFF why they left.

The pivotal motive could be people join political parties for positions of power. Maybe Malema's core motive is to build a strong political party that will transform SA into a prosperous and equal society.

Perhaps those who left the EFF were attracted by positions of power and prestige while Malema concentrated his energies on serving the interest of the people and the country.

People should not behave like the elephant that asked for a small space to shelter from the elements and then pushed the house owner outside later. Probably Juju was aware of that tendency.

Let us wait and see as Malema's principles unfold, and stop finding him guilty before hearing his side of the story.

AK Bantseke, GaRankuwa

