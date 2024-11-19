Letters

READER LETTER | Malema is the architect of his party's membership exodus

By Reader Letter - 19 November 2024 - 08:37
Image: FREDDY MAVUNDA/BUSINESS DAY

Last week, Julius Malema claimed that MK Party leader Jacob Zuma is poaching his members, especially leadership. Malema said this after his longtime friend and deputy, Floyd Shivambu, and Dali Mpofu, left the EFF for MK Party.

Said Malema: "If Zuma wants a war, that's exactly what he will get. I'm not afraid of him. I have beaten him before and I'm going to beat him even this time around."

Zuma has not responded to his tirade. After all, it does not deserve a response.

The MK Party is attracting new members from all walks of life in SA. Some have left the political parties they have formed to join the new kid on the block. These include Bongani Baloyi and Colleen Makhubela.

So why is Malema blaming Zuma for EFF members leaving for the MKP? He is a sore loser.

According to latest reports, EFF has banned former party spokesperson Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi from partaking in party activities, including parliament. Reason? The leadership, which means Malema, suspects Ndlozi is planning to leave the party soon. Where's the proof?

Other party members (speaking anonymously) are saying Ndlozi is intending to contest the deputy president position in the forthcoming party elections. What's wrong with that? Why shouldn't he? Logic dictates that they are preventing him from contesting the second most powerful position in the party. The red berets leader is a power monger and has turned the EFF into a one-man show.

He decides who occupies which position in the party. The forthcoming elective conference will be a mere formality. In addition, Malema is also a flip-flopper of note; he says this today and tomorrow says the exact opposite. And he expects his followers to sing from his hymn book. Those who don't are sidelined and eventually driven out. What kind of leadership is that?

Malema's leadership style leaves a lot to be desired.

Thabile Mange, Mogale City

