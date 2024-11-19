Letters

READER LETTER | Foxes head for Trump's chicken coop

By Reader Letter - 19 November 2024 - 10:56
President-elect Donald Trump talks with Elon Musk (right) during UFC 309 at Madison Square Garden, New York, November 16, 2024.
Image: Brad Penner/Imagn Images

Like Chicken Little, and many others, I have been running around and panicking about the US presidential election, but it has come and gone. So now it's time to return to the chicken coop.

The problem is that there are now foxes heading for the coop. Robert F Kennedy, a vaccine sceptic despite his rich family background, is going to be the health secretary, so hopefully there will be no need for the bird flu vaccine.

With South African-born billionaire Elon Musk working on efficiency, there will be more and bigger eggs every day from the coop.

There are still other jobs on offer to the right people in Trump's administration.

Dennis Fitzgerald, Melbourne

