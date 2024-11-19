Like Chicken Little, and many others, I have been running around and panicking about the US presidential election, but it has come and gone. So now it's time to return to the chicken coop.
The problem is that there are now foxes heading for the coop. Robert F Kennedy, a vaccine sceptic despite his rich family background, is going to be the health secretary, so hopefully there will be no need for the bird flu vaccine.
With South African-born billionaire Elon Musk working on efficiency, there will be more and bigger eggs every day from the coop.
There are still other jobs on offer to the right people in Trump's administration.
Dennis Fitzgerald, Melbourne
READER LETTER | Foxes head for Trump's chicken coop
Image: Brad Penner/Imagn Images
Like Chicken Little, and many others, I have been running around and panicking about the US presidential election, but it has come and gone. So now it's time to return to the chicken coop.
The problem is that there are now foxes heading for the coop. Robert F Kennedy, a vaccine sceptic despite his rich family background, is going to be the health secretary, so hopefully there will be no need for the bird flu vaccine.
With South African-born billionaire Elon Musk working on efficiency, there will be more and bigger eggs every day from the coop.
There are still other jobs on offer to the right people in Trump's administration.
Dennis Fitzgerald, Melbourne
US ambassador to SA resigns after Trump win
Muslims who voted for Trump upset by his pro-Israel cabinet picks
EV companies, battery makers urge Trump not to kill vehicle tax credits
US ambassador appointed, Lamola optimistic about Trump presidency
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos