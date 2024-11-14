READER LETTER | Dark city would add to security risk

The DA notes the announcement that an agreement has been reached for Eskom to withdraw the possible interruption of electricity supply to Johannesburg.
This last-minute fix comes in light of the city’s mounting debt to Eskom, which amounts to R4.9bn, while the clock ticks to an outstanding R1.4bn on the current account, due by the end of this month.
The power interruption would not have only inconvenienced residents but also heightened safety risks with the approaching festive period.
Recent Gauteng crime statistics revealed that Johannesburg ranks highest in several categories, including contact crimes, murder, rape, and trio crimes – carjacking, robbery at residential premises, and robbery at non-residential premises. And, six police stations in the Johannesburg area rank among the national top 10 for serious crimes reported. Again, these crimes are known to be prevalent and on the increase over the festive period.
The areas identified by Eskom for potential power interruptions include the Johannesburg CBD, Fordsburg, Auckland Park, Mayfair, Fairlands, Cresta, Crowthorne, Carlswald, parts of Mnandi and Midrand, which, already have high crime rates.
While there is a temporary fix to this crisis, the growing security risk created because of the looming power interruption cannot be ignored. The growing accumulation of debt is alarming and highlights the lack of competence in the management of critical financial responsibilities by the ANC/EFF-led government of Johannesburg.
Unfortunately, it’s the residents who suffer the consequences of this incompetence.
The DA demands that the Gauteng government play a more active role in ensuring this issue is not treated as an unpaid Eskom account. The cooperative governance and traditional affairs MEC Jacob Mamabolo needs to intervene to ensure the city implements stronger financial controls necessary to prevent debt accumulation.
Only a DA government can turn things around and end electricity outages that are disrupting the lives of Gauteng residents.
The DA will continue to advocate for responsible and effective governance in Johannesburg.
Michael Sun, DA Gauteng spokesperson for community safety
READER LETTER | Dark city would add to security risk
