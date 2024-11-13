This seminar is a natural extension of our work, allowing us to engage directly with industry and government partners in pursuit of shared objectives. One of the most exciting aspects of the seminar is its focus on building partnerships across sectors.
Topics will include innovative treatment methodologies, sustainable water reuse practices, and new approaches to strengthening our water infrastructure. We recognise that our role transcends educating society; we also have a role to play in providing solutions to meet societal needs.
Our research aligns with SA's National Water and Sanitation Master Plan, which calls for innovation in managing and conserving our precious water resources. The seminar offers a unique opportunity for dialogue and knowledge-sharing that goes beyond academic discourse to influence policy and practice.
A crucial component of this seminar is its emphasis on early-career professionals. Unisa is dedicated to nurturing the next generation of researchers and innovators, and this event will provide young scientists and postgraduate students with invaluable networking opportunities.
By connecting them with established leaders in water research and policy, we are equipping our young professionals to take on the immense water challenges of tomorrow with confidence and creativity. Unisa’s commitment to water resilience extends beyond this seminar, which will determine the quality and availability of water for all South Africans tomorrow.
Prof Bhekie Mamba, Unisa's executive dean of the college of science, engineering and technology.
READER LETTER | Unisa playing its part in ensuring availability of quality water
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
Water is essential for the livelihood of society and for sustaining our environment, economy and communities.
In SA, we face a stark reality of water scarcity and deteriorating water quality.
This comes as a result of infrastructure constraints, and the pressures of climate change and rapid urbanisation. It is within this critical context that the University of SA (Unisa), in partnership with the Water Institute of Southern Africa, the department of science and innovation, and the Technology Innovation Agency, will be hosting a seminar on November 28 and 29 in Johannesburg.
This event will focus on the latest breakthroughs in wastewater research and underscore the importance of multi-sector collaboration to secure a sustainable water future for SA. At Unisa, our commitment to tackling water-related challenges is both long-standing and embedded in our academic vision.
Through our Institute for Nanotechnology and Water Sustainability and collaborative projects in the field of water and wastewater treatment, Unisa researchers are advancing scientific understanding, while also developing practical solutions to address these issues.
In recent years, we have become recognised for our efforts in advanced water treatment technologies, water quality research and water reuse strategies.
Joburg to cut off illegal water connections in Phumlanqashi
This seminar is a natural extension of our work, allowing us to engage directly with industry and government partners in pursuit of shared objectives. One of the most exciting aspects of the seminar is its focus on building partnerships across sectors.
Topics will include innovative treatment methodologies, sustainable water reuse practices, and new approaches to strengthening our water infrastructure. We recognise that our role transcends educating society; we also have a role to play in providing solutions to meet societal needs.
Our research aligns with SA's National Water and Sanitation Master Plan, which calls for innovation in managing and conserving our precious water resources. The seminar offers a unique opportunity for dialogue and knowledge-sharing that goes beyond academic discourse to influence policy and practice.
A crucial component of this seminar is its emphasis on early-career professionals. Unisa is dedicated to nurturing the next generation of researchers and innovators, and this event will provide young scientists and postgraduate students with invaluable networking opportunities.
By connecting them with established leaders in water research and policy, we are equipping our young professionals to take on the immense water challenges of tomorrow with confidence and creativity. Unisa’s commitment to water resilience extends beyond this seminar, which will determine the quality and availability of water for all South Africans tomorrow.
Prof Bhekie Mamba, Unisa's executive dean of the college of science, engineering and technology.
READER LETTER | Let’s save water this Heritage Month
READER LETTER | Let's save water this spring season
READER LETTER | Open letter demands strict monitoring of water quality
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos