If one looks carefully at the layers of the South African society, from 1994 to date, three realities become apparent; structural parameters, social and racial barriers, and consequential legacy, as it exists in a democratic context. The third reality is simply an output of unresolved issues emanating from the previous two.
Why can't they be dealt with, even after 30 years of black people in power? They remain unresolved because the political and technical capacity does not exist in the political ruling class. The ruling black elites are too invested in struggle trauma, to have the capacity to sympathise with their marginalised people and govern effectively for their benefit.
Perhaps this is the mentality that informs the reaction manner of the government on the so-called “foreign-owned spaza shops problem”, as well as the desperate reactionary attitudes of the residents where these informal businesses are in fact sustained. If there was no demand, there would be no supply and expansion of spaza shops.
If there was a decisive and effective implementation of business content, support and practical implementation of small business networks for South Africans, from the government, then this wouldn't be an issue.
If the argument is that by-laws must be enforced, how will that happen in an expanded and entrenched informal democratic context where lawlessness ensures continual electoral support for unskilled politicians?
Will the inspectors avoid, jump over and sidestep, all the illegal dumping, illegal shebeens, informal mechanics on pavements and public parks, the unhygienic salons and the eating spots to pin-point and police spaza shops?
So then like all the other matters, left undone by comrade acting and drama, done by ceremony and song only, the government can only “act like we mean business” until another entertaining subject has South Africans talking.
Khotso KD Moleko, Bloemfontein
READER LETTER | SA lacks culture of acting decisively
Image: THULANI MBELE
If one looks carefully at the layers of the South African society, from 1994 to date, three realities become apparent; structural parameters, social and racial barriers, and consequential legacy, as it exists in a democratic context. The third reality is simply an output of unresolved issues emanating from the previous two.
Why can't they be dealt with, even after 30 years of black people in power? They remain unresolved because the political and technical capacity does not exist in the political ruling class. The ruling black elites are too invested in struggle trauma, to have the capacity to sympathise with their marginalised people and govern effectively for their benefit.
Perhaps this is the mentality that informs the reaction manner of the government on the so-called “foreign-owned spaza shops problem”, as well as the desperate reactionary attitudes of the residents where these informal businesses are in fact sustained. If there was no demand, there would be no supply and expansion of spaza shops.
If there was a decisive and effective implementation of business content, support and practical implementation of small business networks for South Africans, from the government, then this wouldn't be an issue.
If the argument is that by-laws must be enforced, how will that happen in an expanded and entrenched informal democratic context where lawlessness ensures continual electoral support for unskilled politicians?
Will the inspectors avoid, jump over and sidestep, all the illegal dumping, illegal shebeens, informal mechanics on pavements and public parks, the unhygienic salons and the eating spots to pin-point and police spaza shops?
So then like all the other matters, left undone by comrade acting and drama, done by ceremony and song only, the government can only “act like we mean business” until another entertaining subject has South Africans talking.
Khotso KD Moleko, Bloemfontein
READER LETTER | Our kids come first, Mr President
READER LETTER | Mushrooming businesses spiralling out of control
READER LETTER | Stop pupils from buying snacks at spaza shops
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos