Letters

READER LETTER | SA lacks culture of acting decisively

By READER LETTER - 12 November 2024 - 13:30
Spaza shops and street vendors in Ekurhuleni.
Spaza shops and street vendors in Ekurhuleni.
Image: THULANI MBELE

If one looks carefully at the layers of the South African society, from 1994 to date, three realities become apparent; structural parameters, social and racial barriers, and consequential legacy, as it exists in a democratic context. The third reality is simply an output of unresolved issues emanating from the previous two.

Why can't they be dealt with, even after 30 years of black people in power? They remain unresolved because the political and technical capacity does not exist in the political ruling class. The ruling black elites are too invested in struggle trauma, to have the capacity to sympathise with their marginalised people and govern effectively for their benefit.

Perhaps this is the mentality that informs the reaction manner of the government on the so-called “foreign-owned spaza shops problem”, as well as the desperate reactionary attitudes of the residents where these informal businesses are in fact sustained. If there was no demand, there would be no supply and expansion of spaza shops.

If there was a decisive and effective implementation of business content, support and practical implementation of small business networks for South Africans, from the government, then this wouldn't be an issue.

If the argument is that by-laws must be enforced, how will that happen in an expanded and entrenched informal democratic context where lawlessness ensures continual electoral support for unskilled politicians?

Will the inspectors avoid, jump over and sidestep, all the illegal dumping, illegal shebeens, informal mechanics on pavements and public parks, the unhygienic salons and the eating spots to pin-point and police spaza shops?

So then like all the other matters, left undone by comrade acting and drama, done by ceremony and song only, the government can only “act like we mean business” until another entertaining subject has South Africans talking.

Khotso KD Moleko, Bloemfontein

READER LETTER | Our kids come first, Mr President

The lives of the people come first Mr President; you cannot ignore the cry of the nation and attend to the matters which are not urgent while our ...
Opinion
1 day ago

READER LETTER | Mushrooming businesses spiralling out of control

Recently, we the residents of Pholatownship under Emalahleni municipality in Mpumalanga have been reporting illegal business practices to our ...
Opinion
1 year ago

READER LETTER | Stop pupils from buying snacks at spaza shops

I am baffled that for almost three weeks now, we have schoolchildren dying after eating different kinds of food bought from foreign-owned spaza shops.
Opinion
1 year ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Tension at Lebombo border as protests in Mozambique against election results ...
H&M |Summer 2024