The 2024 academic year is a month away from closure as students prepare for their final exams. A teacher is a beacon in the darkness and hope that gives the students courage and strength to lead their lives.
Teaching is a noble profession and teachers are the source of knowledge and wisdom. We witnessed three Covid-19 waves in 2021 undaunted, our teachers rose to the challenges under a mutating pandemic and taught our children. We must recognise that our teachers have given their hearts, minds and souls to nurture our scholars in the things that they saw as vital to their education, critical to their success, and important to their future.
There is a saying that teachers are greater than the parents. Parents give birth to a child whereas teachers mould the child’s personality and provide a brighter future.
Teaching is the highest calling. Parents entrust their most precious treasures to teachers. Almost everybody who is anybody was taught to be somebody by a dedicated teacher. Teachers are our unsung heroes who strive each day to educate our children, influence their hearts towards a greater good and teach them good values.
A teacher is a harbinger of knowledge and wisdom. They are the epitome of nation-builders as they inculcate young minds with knowledge and bring out the best in them. The children of today are the leaders of tomorrow, and teachers are that critical point that makes our children ready for their future.
As we take leave in 2024, let us remember that teachers are one of the most important professionals in this world. They are a influential part of our lives from childhood to adulthood. A grateful nation salutes you, your forbearance, dedication and sacrifices. Without teachers, civilisation will cease to exist.
Farouk Araie, Benoni
READER LETTER | Noble teaching profession deserves honour
Image: Veli Nhlapo
