READER LETTER | Mogoeng is SA's hope for a leader

And so it has happened, Donald Trump is restored back to the White House – whether for good, for white arrogance or ill, is a different matter. However, his great comeback is despite all the opposing confidence shown by the “Big Boys”, who pride themselves as the makers or breakers of political power.
Also, despite Trump’s political prospects destroyed by impeachment, demonisation by the media and legal convictions, he was re-elected. You’d think these players and their groupies in countries like SA, Australia, South Korea and New Zealand would reconsider their arrogant convictions. But no, rather, they still think their words and deeds are final.
Similarly, we should prepare ourselves for such a thing in SA, with a high possibility of having former chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng ascending to the highest office in the land – the Presidency. Certainly, if dignitaries like John Hlophe can make it to parliament, via politics, after a humiliating exit from the judiciary, then it is more than possible for Mogoeng.
Besides, South Africans are fed-up with career politicians and are thirsty for individuals who can deal with issues, especially about an academic constitution that fails to dress their spiritual and technical challenges. President Cyril Ramaphosa does not compare to Trump, because he too is a career politician posing as a businessman.
But unlike Trump or Hlophe, Mogoeng does not need a political base or party for elevation. But like Trump, he needs a citizen-oriented political mechanism that has all the political/economic undertones and objectives determined by the masses guided by professionals, and only in need of a polished mind and anointed spirit.
Not only does Mogoeng have the legal expertise and excellence to fine-tune such a programme, but he also has the theological basis to make it successful. And he is the only one able to stop the Polokwane fiasco from re-emerging through the ANC/MK/EFF tripartite, as well as prevent the apartheid nightmare from resurrecting through the DA/FF+.
Khotso KD Moleko, Mangaung
READER LETTER | Mogoeng is SA's hope for a leader
Image: Freddy Mavunda
And so it has happened, Donald Trump is restored back to the White House – whether for good, for white arrogance or ill, is a different matter. However, his great comeback is despite all the opposing confidence shown by the “Big Boys”, who pride themselves as the makers or breakers of political power.
Also, despite Trump’s political prospects destroyed by impeachment, demonisation by the media and legal convictions, he was re-elected. You’d think these players and their groupies in countries like SA, Australia, South Korea and New Zealand would reconsider their arrogant convictions. But no, rather, they still think their words and deeds are final.
Similarly, we should prepare ourselves for such a thing in SA, with a high possibility of having former chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng ascending to the highest office in the land – the Presidency. Certainly, if dignitaries like John Hlophe can make it to parliament, via politics, after a humiliating exit from the judiciary, then it is more than possible for Mogoeng.
Besides, South Africans are fed-up with career politicians and are thirsty for individuals who can deal with issues, especially about an academic constitution that fails to dress their spiritual and technical challenges. President Cyril Ramaphosa does not compare to Trump, because he too is a career politician posing as a businessman.
But unlike Trump or Hlophe, Mogoeng does not need a political base or party for elevation. But like Trump, he needs a citizen-oriented political mechanism that has all the political/economic undertones and objectives determined by the masses guided by professionals, and only in need of a polished mind and anointed spirit.
Not only does Mogoeng have the legal expertise and excellence to fine-tune such a programme, but he also has the theological basis to make it successful. And he is the only one able to stop the Polokwane fiasco from re-emerging through the ANC/MK/EFF tripartite, as well as prevent the apartheid nightmare from resurrecting through the DA/FF+.
Khotso KD Moleko, Mangaung
WATCH | Mogoeng Mogoeng: ‘It sounds crazy but I am going to be the president’
'I am not going to get into a wrestling match with the judiciary': Ramaphosa on Mogoeng’s CR17 comments
Ramaphosa pays glowing tribute to Zondo for state capture inquiry
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos