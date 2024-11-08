The inspectors must not go around harassing spaza shop owners looking for poisoned food. They must look for health conditions according to the Occupational Health and Safety Act law of health in environmental living and working environments.
The poison is not at the spaza shops. Health inspectors must go to the factories and check mainly where there are rats. That is the place where the poison is bound to be found. These factories are using halephirimi as an insecticide.
They produce snacks and other food daily. They fill the products into packed containers every day. Some are left to fill in packs the following day. At night, rats crawl through the products with halephirimi on their bodies and it filters into the snacks and other food. The poison has thus been transmitted.
In the morning, the snacks and other foods are packed up for delivery. The poison is then dispatched – it's not a daily occurrence – so not every pack will have the poison. The ball is on the government to raid these factories and make sure the Occupational Health and Safety Act is applied. More action and less talk is needed.
Promise Brown, email
READER LETTER | Inspectors must raid factories for insecticide
Image: Facebook
The inspectors must not go around harassing spaza shop owners looking for poisoned food. They must look for health conditions according to the Occupational Health and Safety Act law of health in environmental living and working environments.
The poison is not at the spaza shops. Health inspectors must go to the factories and check mainly where there are rats. That is the place where the poison is bound to be found. These factories are using halephirimi as an insecticide.
They produce snacks and other food daily. They fill the products into packed containers every day. Some are left to fill in packs the following day. At night, rats crawl through the products with halephirimi on their bodies and it filters into the snacks and other food. The poison has thus been transmitted.
In the morning, the snacks and other foods are packed up for delivery. The poison is then dispatched – it's not a daily occurrence – so not every pack will have the poison. The ball is on the government to raid these factories and make sure the Occupational Health and Safety Act is applied. More action and less talk is needed.
Promise Brown, email
Number of children dying of poisoning keeps rising
Closure of ‘unsafe’ Mpumalanga High Court evaded
'Spaza shops not yet linked to children's deaths'
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos