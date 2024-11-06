I want to address the unfair or unproven conclusion that perhaps the government officials don’t care because their kids don’t buy from these “killer spaza shops” and that they don’t reside in the townships where all these heinous crimes take place.
It is even mind-boggling why our government is not declaring a state of emergency in an attempt to put a permanent stop to the killings of our kids. As a father, I am worried by the deafening silence from our government. A drastic and decisive action is needed now before is too late.
The deaths of our kids should not be turned into a political point-scoring where you see politicians pay their commiserations to the bereaved families. It is disgusting because lives are lost needlessly.
The township economy is a brilliant economic concept and our government needs to support up-and-coming black businesses. At least we know that the government is doing a commendable job of supporting black business people through the ministry of small business and other programmes.
However, the owners of the killer spaza shops should not be construed as contributing to the township economy. Theirs is aimed at corrupting the system, taking advantage of the gaps in our legal system and manipulating the poor.
How many more children must die before action is taken? Who’s benefiting from all the spaza shops owned by immigrants in SA? Are the millions they generate out of the spaza shops complying with our tax laws?
Truly as citizens, we believe that the solution to this problem lies at the doorsteps of our government, the Human Rights Commission, the public protector, SAPS, home affairs and ministry of small business.
A national state of emergency must be declared to showcase the point that black lives matter. Enough is enough, is now or never.
Mthethelele Mandla, Mogale City
READER LETTER | State of emergency for children poisoning deaths
Image: Veli Nhlapo
I want to address the unfair or unproven conclusion that perhaps the government officials don’t care because their kids don’t buy from these “killer spaza shops” and that they don’t reside in the townships where all these heinous crimes take place.
It is even mind-boggling why our government is not declaring a state of emergency in an attempt to put a permanent stop to the killings of our kids. As a father, I am worried by the deafening silence from our government. A drastic and decisive action is needed now before is too late.
The deaths of our kids should not be turned into a political point-scoring where you see politicians pay their commiserations to the bereaved families. It is disgusting because lives are lost needlessly.
The township economy is a brilliant economic concept and our government needs to support up-and-coming black businesses. At least we know that the government is doing a commendable job of supporting black business people through the ministry of small business and other programmes.
However, the owners of the killer spaza shops should not be construed as contributing to the township economy. Theirs is aimed at corrupting the system, taking advantage of the gaps in our legal system and manipulating the poor.
How many more children must die before action is taken? Who’s benefiting from all the spaza shops owned by immigrants in SA? Are the millions they generate out of the spaza shops complying with our tax laws?
Truly as citizens, we believe that the solution to this problem lies at the doorsteps of our government, the Human Rights Commission, the public protector, SAPS, home affairs and ministry of small business.
A national state of emergency must be declared to showcase the point that black lives matter. Enough is enough, is now or never.
Mthethelele Mandla, Mogale City
Pregnant pupil under precautionary observation after 7 fall ill 'from chips'
'Spaza shops not yet linked to children's deaths'
WATCH | What killed the Naledi children, minister explains
Outcome of probe to determine who's liable for kids who died of food poisoning – Mthombeni
One trader arrested after inspection of 20 shops
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos