Why is it so easy to change mayors?
In the 2016 municipal elections, we were introduced to the phenomenon of coalition government in SA. Other countries such as Germany have been doing the coalition business for a long time – and it’s working for them.
The pertinent question is: Are coalition governments working in SA, especially at the local government level? The answer is a big “NO”. Municipalities engaged in coalition governments are changing mayors like diapers, especially in Gauteng.
A few months ago, Kabelo Gwamanda was removed as Joburg mayor and was replaced by the ANC‘s Dada Morero. This is Morero’s second stint as mayor, though the first was very short.
Tshwane followed by voting out Cilliers Brink and installed Dr Nasiphi Moya as mayor. In Mogale City, there have been murmurs that councillor Danny Thupane was on his way out. Two weeks ago, Thupane, who succeeded DA’s Tyrone Gray, resigned as mayor a day before the scheduled meeting to vote him out. He was the only ATM member in the executive and the only ATM councillor in Mogale City.
Last Friday, Lucky Sele, an ANC councillor, was elected new Mogale City mayor.
I’ve interviewed Sele before when he was council speaker. He’s young, educated, ambitious, open-minded and articulate. If truth be told, he faces a mammoth task as Mogale City has several challenges. Rates and property taxes are expensive, especially in Krugersdorp, yet service delivery is slow. Residents no longer have faith in the political system.
Interestingly, all these municipalities are having their third mayors before the end of their five-year terms. This is a recipe for instability set to affect service delivery.
Why is it so easy to get rid of mayors? I think some measures need to be put in place to put an end to this practice.
Thabile Mange, Mogale City
READER LETTER | End practice of changing mayors at drop of hat
Image: Freddy Mavunda
Why is it so easy to change mayors?
In the 2016 municipal elections, we were introduced to the phenomenon of coalition government in SA. Other countries such as Germany have been doing the coalition business for a long time – and it’s working for them.
The pertinent question is: Are coalition governments working in SA, especially at the local government level? The answer is a big “NO”. Municipalities engaged in coalition governments are changing mayors like diapers, especially in Gauteng.
A few months ago, Kabelo Gwamanda was removed as Joburg mayor and was replaced by the ANC‘s Dada Morero. This is Morero’s second stint as mayor, though the first was very short.
Tshwane followed by voting out Cilliers Brink and installed Dr Nasiphi Moya as mayor. In Mogale City, there have been murmurs that councillor Danny Thupane was on his way out. Two weeks ago, Thupane, who succeeded DA’s Tyrone Gray, resigned as mayor a day before the scheduled meeting to vote him out. He was the only ATM member in the executive and the only ATM councillor in Mogale City.
Last Friday, Lucky Sele, an ANC councillor, was elected new Mogale City mayor.
I’ve interviewed Sele before when he was council speaker. He’s young, educated, ambitious, open-minded and articulate. If truth be told, he faces a mammoth task as Mogale City has several challenges. Rates and property taxes are expensive, especially in Krugersdorp, yet service delivery is slow. Residents no longer have faith in the political system.
Interestingly, all these municipalities are having their third mayors before the end of their five-year terms. This is a recipe for instability set to affect service delivery.
Why is it so easy to get rid of mayors? I think some measures need to be put in place to put an end to this practice.
Thabile Mange, Mogale City
SOWETAN SAYS | Gwamanda's special leave is bizarre
READER LETTER | Joburgers should not expect much from Morero
SOWETAN SAYS | Deliver service consistently
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos